This 3D display on Kickstarter is straight out of Star Wars

The Holovect Volumetric Display, which draws dots, lines, and shapes in mid-air with light, is the brainchild of Jaime Ruiz-Avila, who was inspired by early sci-fi movies.

The first model failed to get enough funding on Kickstarter, but Ruiz-Avila is working on another prototype that displays a larger image in full colour.

