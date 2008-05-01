3Com Can't Sell Company To China, Moves CEO There Instead (COMS)

The US government wouldn’t let networking heavyweight 3Com sell itself to a group that included Chinese investors. Next best thing: Move the CEO to China.



3Com has tapped EVP Robert Mao, to succeed Edgar Masri. Mao, previously based at the company’s Marlborough, Mass. HQ, will head to China to oversee the company’s growth there.

This comes after the administration essentially blocked the sale of 3Com to Bain Capital and Chinese network company Huawei Technologies in February. The rationale: 3Com provides antihacking services to the Department of defence.

The company also named a new COO — Ronald Sege, previously CEO of wireless-broadband networks provider Tropos Networks — who will remain stateside.

