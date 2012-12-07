YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cruise The Caribbean On The $3.95 Million Shalimar

Alex Davies
shalimar yacht

Photo: International Yacht Collection

“Shalimar” comes from the Persian term for “garden of beauty,” so it is an appropriate name for this 118-foot yacht.Designed by Disdale and built by Benetti Shipyard, it has room for 10 guests on board, as well as the crew of seven.

International Yacht Collection lists the “Shalimar” on sale for $3.95 million; the yacht is also available for charter to cruise around the Caribbean.

Shalimar's two diesel engines deliver 2,610 horsepower each.

With a top speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph) and a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph), the 'Shalimar' is not too quick.

For speed, hop on the 15-foot Novurania tender.

The yacht also comes with a 32-foot Century motorboat, kayaks, wake boards, water skis, scuba gear, and fishing equipment.

The yacht was built in 1996, and has just been refit.

The five staterooms provide room for 10 guests.

Two of the rooms are twin cabins.

Here's the VIP cabin.

And the Queen stateroom.

Neither are as nice as the master cabin.

The master bath has a bidet as well as a toilet.

There's a bidet in this bathroom as well.

Here's the dining room table.

Sharing a meal on the deck seems more pleasant.

The penthouse skylounge offers panoramic views.

It is decorated with teal sofas, and has a bar near the windows.

The main salon is more elegantly decorated, with marble and walnut woods.

And there's a larger bar.

The counter in the main salon has an unusual, zigzag shape.

There's a Jacuzzi on the deck, but not everyone can fit.

Of course, there's plenty of space to relax in the sun.

The 'Shalimar' is available for sale or charter, and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

