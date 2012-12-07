YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cruise The Caribbean On The $3.95 Million Shalimar

Photo: International Yacht Collection
“Shalimar” comes from the Persian term for “garden of beauty,” so it is an appropriate name for this 118-foot yacht.Designed by Disdale and built by Benetti Shipyard, it has room for 10 guests on board, as well as the crew of seven.
International Yacht Collection lists the “Shalimar” on sale for $3.95 million; the yacht is also available for charter to cruise around the Caribbean.
With a top speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph) and a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph), the 'Shalimar' is not too quick.
The yacht also comes with a 32-foot Century motorboat, kayaks, wake boards, water skis, scuba gear, and fishing equipment.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.