YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cruise The Caribbean On The $3.95 Million Shalimar

“Shalimar” comes from the Persian term for “garden of beauty,” so it is an appropriate name for this 118-foot yacht.Designed by Disdale and built by Benetti Shipyard, it has room for 10 guests on board, as well as the crew of seven.



International Yacht Collection lists the “Shalimar” on sale for $3.95 million; the yacht is also available for charter to cruise around the Caribbean.

