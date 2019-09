How’s this for return on investment? Golfer Jim Furyk bought a $39 used putter at a golf shop near Boston last month.



Then, last Sunday, he used the same putter to sink a two-footer to win $11.35 million – $1.35 million for the Tour Championship and $10 million for the FedEx Cup.

ESPN has the details >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.