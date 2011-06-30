A Huge Number Of Americans Believe The Economy Has Now Entered "Permanent Decline"

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
39% of Americans believe the US economy has now entered “permanent decline” according to a new poll from CBS and NYT. That particular stat was tweeted out by CBS’ Mark Knoller.Some other stats, via NYT:
- Obama’s approval is down to 47%.
- Disapproval is at 44%.
- 63% of the country believe it is headed in the wrong direction.
- Just 28% believe it is headed din the right direction.
- 2/3 of GOP voters are not enthusiastic about any candidate.
You can download the full .pdf of the poll here.
