A Huge Number Of Americans Believe The Economy Has Now Entered "Permanent Decline"

39% of Americans believe the US economy has now entered “permanent decline” according to a new poll from CBS and NYT. That particular stat was tweeted out by CBS’ Mark Knoller.Some other stats, via NYT:



Obama’s approval is down to 47%.

Disapproval is at 44%.

63% of the country believe it is headed in the wrong direction.

Just 28% believe it is headed din the right direction.

2/3 of GOP voters are not enthusiastic about any candidate.

You can download the full .pdf of the poll here.

