39 of the coolest startups founded by women

Women may be underrepresented throughout the tech sector, but they’re building some incredible startups, apps, and products.

The folks over at Product Hunt have created and curated a collection of the best startups and products founded by inspiring women. VCs, entrepreneurs, and Product Hunt members have all weighed in on their favourites.

From uBeam’s innovative wireless charging technology to Hopscotch’s program for teaching kids how to code, the products women are making are changing the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.