39 Developed Countries That Take Longer Vacations Than America

Photo: saint basil via Flickr

Blame it on the Puritan work ethic.Despite unprecedented prosperity, Americans work longer and take fewer vacations than just about any developed country. America is the only one that doesn’t mandate paid vacations for full-time employees.



Even with the typical three-week vacation allotted to Americans, only Canadians and Chinese work more days.

Enjoy your three-day weekend. It’s a rarity.

