A Historic London Mansion Just Hit The Market For An Insane $380 Million

A London home has gone on sale for £250 million, or $380 million, according to The Times. If it sells at the current price, it will earn the title of the most expensive home ever sold in the UK.



The 19th century mansion is located on 18 Carlton House Terrace in the heart of London, close to Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus, and Trafalgar Square.

The property has approximately 50,000 square feet of living space spread over three floors, and is said to currently be owned by a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, according to The Times.

The expansive home has long hosted royals, and past guests include members of the House of Commons and Prince Louis Napoleon Bonaparte.

It has a grand double staircase, large ballroom, and high ceilings throughout. The sale brochure for the property says that its, “probably the finest residence in London,” as reported by Arabian Business.

Last September, a $483.5 million home was put on the market that overlooked London’s Hyde Park and belonged to Sultan bin Abdulaziz. The price was lowered, however, when the building failed to attract a buyer, according to Arabian Business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.