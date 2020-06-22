38 French bulldog puppies were found dead among a 'nightmare' shipment of 500 dogs imported on a Canada-bound plane from Ukraine

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images French Bulldog puppies unveiled to the press at the American Kennel Club in New York on January 31, 2014.

Around 500 dogs – 38 of which were dead – have been discovered on board a cargo plane from Ukraine that landed at the Toronto airport last week.

The puppies that survived were suffering from symptoms, including dehydration, weakness, and vomiting, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

A show dog handler, who was picking up a different animal from the area where the puppies were found, described it as a “horror scene.”

French bulldogs are a popular breed in Canada and sales are lucrative.

“CFIA officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and will determine the next steps once the investigation is complete,” the statement said, according to Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Ukrainian International Airlines also issued a statement offering its “condolences for the tragic loss of animal life on our flight.” It said it was working with local authorities in the investigation, the Guardian reported.

“It was just a nightmare,” Lorenzen told CBC. “Canada and the federal government need to change the laws on the importation of these puppies,” she added.

Scott Weese of the University of Guelph told the CBC: “We have no idea how many dogs come in, where they go, where they come from,” adding that there could be “potentially some organised crime component.”

