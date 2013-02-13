HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Sultan Of Brunei's Former Beverly Hills Mansion For $38 Million

Photo: Redfin

The former Beverly Hills mansion of Hassan al-Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah — best known as the Sultan of Brunei — is being sold for $38 million, according to Curbed National.The Spanish Colonial Revival estate was originally built in 1927 and restored by the architect/design team Tim Morrison and Tom Proctor.



The property sits on roughly two acres of land with stunning views of LA. It’s located just north of Sunset Boulevard with a cabana, tennis court, swimming pool, and rose garden.

Beverly Hills real estate is not new territory for the Sultan of Brunei, who also famously bought the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel in 1987 for $185 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

