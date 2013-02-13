HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Sultan Of Brunei's Former Beverly Hills Mansion For $38 Million

Megan Willett
1146 Tower Road Sultan of Brunei

Photo: Redfin

The former Beverly Hills mansion of Hassan al-Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah — best known as the Sultan of Brunei — is being sold for $38 million, according to Curbed National.The Spanish Colonial Revival estate was originally built in 1927 and restored by the architect/design team Tim Morrison and Tom Proctor.

The property sits on roughly two acres of land with stunning views of LA. It’s located just north of Sunset Boulevard with a cabana, tennis court, swimming pool, and rose garden.

Beverly Hills real estate is not new territory for the Sultan of Brunei, who also famously bought the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel in 1987 for $185 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The house on Tower Road was once home to the Sultan of Brunei. It has eight bedrooms and 11 baths.

Source: Curbed National

It was built in 1927 in the Spanish Colonial Revival style before being restored by Tim Morrison and Tom Proctor.

Source: Redfin

Original wrought iron railings, leaded glass, Malibu tiles, and beamed ceilings can be found throughout.

Source: Redfin

The entire mansion is 14,000 square feet.

Source: Redfin

The over-sized dining room can seat upwards of 10 people with amazing views of the grounds and a wood-burning fireplace.

Source: Redfin

The home sits on 1 3/4 acres of manicured land.

Source: Redfin

The property comes with a cabana and swimming pool, as well as multiple gardens and a tennis court.

Source: Redfin

It also has incredible views of LA.

Source: Redfin

