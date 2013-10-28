38% Of Babies Use Mobile Phones To Play Games And Watch Movies

30-eight per cent of children under age two are using mobile devices, according to a new study by Common Sense Media. Mashable, which first reported the study, says kids are using smart phones before they can talk.

In 2011, just 10% of infants were using mobile phones. The infants aren’t just chewing on the phones either. They’re using mobile media to watch movies and play games, Common Sense Media says.

By age eight, nearly three-quarters of kids have utilized smart phones.

Television is still the most commonly used device, with 66 per cent of infants using the medium in both 2011 and 2013. Head over to Mashable for more of the survey results.

