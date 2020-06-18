38 incredible pools to swim in around the world

There are fun and unique pools to swim in scattered all over the globe, whether they’re natural or man-made.

Swim in deep-blue water in the Hidden Lagoons of Chile.

Get a fantastic view of the New York City skyline from SoJo Spa Club.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in November 2019.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.