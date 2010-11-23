Check Out 37signals' Gorgeous Office In Chicago (PHOTO TOUR)

37signals isn’t just a software company — it’s a way of life.



From its simple, elegant web software tools, to its popular new business book, “Rework,” the Chicago-based company is synonymous with good design and rewriting the rules.

Its new office in downtown Chicago is no different: Simple but luxurious.

There are desks, yes. But there are also custom conference rooms, which even inspired an iPad app; a soundproof recording studio; and a 37-seat auditorium — last week’s $1,000-per-person event will pay the rent for two months.

We recently toured the company’s office with founder Jason Fried.

