MoneyShow Founders Sell Their Gorgeous Waterfront Home In Sarasota For $14.9 Million

Linette Lopez
374 S Shore Dr, Sarasota

Photo: Michael Saunders

Kim and Charles Githler founded MoneyShow in the 1980s as an investment trade show and grew the business into a success. Now they’re selling one of the fruits of that success, their gorgeous Sarasota home, for $14.9 million (h/t WSJ).The 5 bedroom waterfront home sits on 1.2 acres and boasts a wine cellar, home theatre, outdoor kitchen, bocce ball court, pool, and two docks.

Linda Dickinson and Nora Johnson of Michael Saunders & Co. have the listing.

