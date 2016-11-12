37,000 people say they'll be at Bronte Beach to see the biggest moon this century

A supermoon rises above the skyline with the Sydney Opera House in foreground on September 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (source: Getty)

On Monday Australians will be treated to a rare sight — the biggest full moon since 1948. And 37,000 people have vowed to show up at Sydney’s Bronte Beach to see the “supermoon”.

On average, 385,000km separates our planet to the moon.

The full moon of November 14 will be almost 30,000km closer, according to Australian Geographic — and this will be the closest it has been to earth in the 21st century. It has been 68 years since it was this near, and the next time it will be as close won’t be until 2034.

All this means is that on Monday, according to NASA, the moon could be 14% bigger and 30% brighter than usual.

The best time to view this phenomenon will be at dusk on the eastern horizon. In Sydney, with good weather expected for Monday, one enthusiast created a Facebook event for friends to join him at Bronte to enjoy the view.

Now 37,000 people have taken up Gavin McCormack’s social media invitation. And he’s seriously worried.

“I don’t know what to do because I don’t want to get the blame if that many people turn up and something goes wrong,” he told the Wentworth Courier.

Of course, anyone who has organised anything on Facebook knows not everyone will show up after saying “yes”. But McCormack has lost sleep over the situation.

“It has gone crazy,” he said. “I created the event just to let a few of my friends know so that they wouldn’t miss out.”

Remarkably, the last three full moons of 2016 have all turned out to be supermoons. Here is a NASA video that explains the occurrence.

