People Sent Over 3.7 Million Yo's In Just One Day -- About 100 Per Second

Yo, the one-word messaging app, has seen explosive growth in just the past two days.

The Yo team announced on Twitter that in just one day, people had sent over 3.7 million Yo’s to each other — about 100 Yo’s a second.

The premise of Yo is almost insultingly simple: Tap a friend’s name and it sends them a tiny “Yo!” push notification.

When asked for proof, the team posted this analytics graph, showing the total number to be 3,761,542 push notifications on June 19th.

Those looking to hop on the bandwagon should be wary, however. It was just announced that Yo has been hacked, leaving users’ phone numbers vulnerable.

The Yo team is working on fix currently, but it’s best to wait until the security flaws are patched up before downloading or using the app.

You can read our interview with Yo creator Or Arbel here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.