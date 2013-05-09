HOUSE OF THE DAY: Central Park Townhouse With An Indoor Pool Hits The Market For $37 Million

Julie Zeveloff
central park west townhouse

A townhouse with an impressive history on NYC’s Central Park West was just listed for $37 million.

Built by a developer in 1887, it’s one of just a few townhouses left on the park. The six-level home belonged to Abigail Disney, a grandniece of Walt, before it sold to former Coach COO Keith Monda, according to Curbed.

Monda sold the home to an undisclosed buyer last year after it was listed for just over $22 million, and now it’s back on the market.

The home has some impressive features, including 12,000 square feet of space, a glass-and-steel staircase, and a home gym with an indoor lap pool.

Sotheby’s has the listing.

The townhouse is located on 85th Street and Central Park West.

It was built in 1887, but is completely modern inside.

Every floor is accessible by elevator.

The kitchen opens onto a bamboo garden.

There are five bedrooms in total.

The master suite has a massive bathroom and Central Park views.

Like any good mansion, it has a private movie theatre.

But the most unique feature of this home may be the 60-foot lap pool.

It's right next to the spacious home gym.

Check out the floorplan.

Look who's selling his townhouse.

