HOUSE OF THE DAY: Central Park Townhouse With An Indoor Pool Hits The Market For $37 Million

A townhouse with an impressive history on NYC’s Central Park West was just listed for $37 million.



Built by a developer in 1887, it’s one of just a few townhouses left on the park. The six-level home belonged to Abigail Disney, a grandniece of Walt, before it sold to former Coach COO Keith Monda, according to Curbed.

Monda sold the home to an undisclosed buyer last year after it was listed for just over $22 million, and now it’s back on the market.

The home has some impressive features, including 12,000 square feet of space, a glass-and-steel staircase, and a home gym with an indoor lap pool.

Sotheby’s has the listing.

