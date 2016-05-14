37 massive parties everyone should go to in their lifetime

Facebook/snowbombing Head to the Snowbombing festival in Mayrhofen, Austria, for a week of skiing and snowboarding while listening to world-class DJs perform.

Many people dream about hitting at least one epic party in their lifetime, whether it’s Oktoberfest in Germany or Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

To help get your bucket list started, we’ve found 37 of the biggest and wildest parties around the globe.

From dancing in a whirlwind of colours at India’s Holi festival to throwing tomatoes during La Tomatina, Spain’s massive food fight, these are the parties that are worth travelling around the world for.

