37 'Chinese Gangsters' Arrested In Africa For Brutal Crimes Against Chinese Nationals

Three dozen Chinese gangsters who are accused of brutal crimes against Chinese nationals in Angola have been extradited to Beijing under police guard, Al-Jazeera reports. The 37 people were allegedly involved in kidnapping, robbery, blackmail, human trafficking and forced prostitution in the southwestern African country, according to the Xinhua news agency.



China’s gang culture has spread to Africa as Beijing has invested extensively in infrastructure in several African countries. China became Africa’s main trading partner in 2009 and last month China offered $20 billion in new loans to the continent over the next three years.

From Al-Jazeera:

The ministry of public security said the Chinese government sent a special police force to Angola in July which worked with local police to break up 12 Chinese gangs, resolve 48 criminal cases and rescue 14 Chinese victims, most of whom had been forced into prostitution.

The gangsters kidnapped Chinese businessmen in broad daylight and burned some victims while burying others alive to extract ransoms, according to Chinese state media.

Below is a Reuters report of the extradition:

