360buy Acquires Minitiao to Expand Inventories

360buy.com, the Chinese online general store stealthily acquired Minitiao for undisclosed sum, a Shanghai-based B2C fashion boutique focusing on Japanese goods targeting elites and hipsters in China.



Minitiao went online in June of 2011 with categories ranging from women’s apparel, shoes, accessories, home supplies to daily necessities. The company also has its own fashion buyers based in Japan.

According to 360buy execs, the Beijing-based ecommerce giant has set up overseas branches and pulled off greater efforts in offshore purchasing to expand its inventories. 360buy is aiming to provide its customers with fashion items purchasing globally.

The 3C vertical turned general etailer launched its own luxury goods site Toplife in last November as the latest addition to Chinese online luxury market which is already seeing fierce competition from companies including VIPShop, Shangpin, Xiu.com, 5Lux.com, Meici.com, epinwei.com,lenuxchina.com, fclub.cn and so forth.

And some who didn’t fare quite well have already been closing down, like Wooha, the company which made famous by its delayed payments scandal and NetEase Shanpin.

