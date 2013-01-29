A California Mansion Quietly Sold For A Record-Breaking $117.5 Million

Photo: Google Maps

A Woodside, California home quietly traded hands last November for the staggering price of $117.5 million dollars, according to SF Luxe. That makes it the most expensive residence ever sold in the California, and possibly the second-most expensive private real estate deal in the United States ever.The mansion is roughly 9,000 square feet, and was designed by Virginia-based architect Allan Greenberg. It has a pool, nine-acres of property, and is surrounded by 360-degree views of the Woodside Mountains, according to SF Luxe.



The record-breaking transaction reportedly took place on November 27, 2012 to an undisclosed buyer. The residence was never publicly listed for sale, and SF Luxe reports it was previously owned by Tully Friedman of Friedman Fleischer and Lowe LLC, a San Francisco investment firm.

Billionaire Stanley Kroenke holds the number one spot for most-expensive US home after purchasing a 123,000-acre Montana mega-ranch last year. The property was originally listed for $132.5 million, though the sale price has never been disclosed.

