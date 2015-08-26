This insane GoPro video captures the hysteria of a major eSports event

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Over 11,000 video game fans sold out Madison Square Garden this weekend to watch the professional video game finals for one of the top video games in the world, “League of Legends.”

The top two teams in the U.S., Counter Logic Gaming and Team SoloMid, went head to head in the best of five series. Counter Logic Gaming was victorious in a three game sweep. Cosplayers, amazing production value and nail-biting action combined for a historic weekend at the Garden.

To get a sense of the atmosphere, this video captures an amazing 360 view of the entire arena. It was captured with a camera rig that uses six GoPro cameras, the same technology Google uses for it’s street view cameras. For best viewing experience watch on your phone.

Video courtesy of Sam Baumel and Brooklyn Panorama

