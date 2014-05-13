Take This Awesome 360 Degree Virtual Tour Of A $US25 Million NYC Condo

The super rich come from all over the world to buy a place in New York City, so realtors are constantly looking for ways to make their properties stand out. It’s a dog eat dog world.

That’s why CORE Group’s Raphael Chejade-Bloom and Jarrod Guy Randolph commissioned this 360 degree tour of their new listing $US25 million condo listing at 845 United Nations Plaza.

“We found Jason Sievert (360 Virtual Visions) in California and were just blown away,” said Chejade-Bloom in an email. “The tour enhances the detail quality in a singular way.”

Using this tool you get to see every angle of this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom stunner. Zoom in and out. Click on the floor plan to go directly to certain rooms, or just wander through the apartment moving your mouse up and down to check the space out from ceiling to floor.

You can also click on the little “i” icons to get details about specific pieces of furniture, like the chandelier in the Great Room/Kitchen where the tour starts.

Have fun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.