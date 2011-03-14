36 More Events For Growing Businesses

Laughing Squid via Flickr



Don’t Be a Server Hugger – Take Your Data to the Cloud for Enhanced Security and Redundancy

March 16, 2011, online

Featuring Ramon Ray, journalist, technology evangelist, editor of Smallbiztechnology.com and author of Technology Solutions for Growing Businesses

Cbeyond will be giving away a $50 American Express gift card to one lucky participant at the conclusion of the webinar.

Security Threats of Social Media for Small Businesses

March 15, 2011, Online

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media have become a part of our online lives, yet the use of social media by small businesses can expose everyone to potentially serious security threats. This overview will cover some of these security threats and how small businesses can proactively protect their networks.

Introduction to Twitter

March 15, 2011, New York City

Twitter is the most popular micro-blogging website out there and is a great marketing tool when leveraged correctly. This workshop is geared to helping professionals learn how to increase their profile and brand recognition, increase the number of visitors to their website, and much more.

Advanced Twitter Strategies

March 16, 2011, New York City

This workshop is Part 2 of the Twitter workshop series and will focus on more advanced strategies for maximizing the Twitter platform (Prerequisite: Knowledge of the Twitter platform and basic terminology).

Trade Brooklyn

March 15, 2011, Brooklyn, NY

Trade Brooklyn will bring together premier businesses from Brooklyn, the adjoining boroughs of NYC and the greater NYC region. Exhibitors and attendees will have the opportunity to connect and network with entrepreneurs, local, regional and national corporations, nonprofits, government agencies, business advocacy groups and the media.

Morgan Entrepreneurship Series at the Hudson Library

Multiple dates, Hudson, OH

Quickbooks as a Business Tool

Tuesday, March 15, 2011, at 6:30 p.m.

Terri Brundson, attorney, CPA and author of several books on accounting software, explains Quickbooks as a business tool. Co-sponsored by Akron’s SCORE office, “Counselors to America’s Small Businesses.”

The Entrepreneur’s Edge

Tuesday, April 5, 2011 at 7:00 p.m.

Kirk Neiswander, president of The Entrepreneur’s Edge, which provides services and programs specifically designed to help its member mid-market companies grow in value

BioEnterprise

Thursday, April 21, 2011, at 7:00 p.m.

Baiju Shah, president, CEO and founder of BioEnterprise in Cleveland, an initiative that aids the formation, recruitment and acceleration of health-care companies

Entrepreneur Success Stories

Wednesday, May 4, 2011, at 7:00 p.m.

Entrepreneur success stories will feature a panel of successful Northeast Ohio entrepreneurs who are living the dream of running their own businesses.

SMBs Not Prepared for Disasters

March 16, 2011, Online

Symantec’s 2011 SMB Disaster Preparedness Survey found that though SMBs are at risk, they are still not making disaster preparedness a priority until they experience a disaster or data loss. The data also revealed that disaster-related downtime costs a typical SMB $12,500 per day. Learn more about the survey findings and get tips on developing a disaster preparedness plan that will ensure your small business is protected from unexpected downtime. This webcast will be beneficial for all small business owners and the partners that serve them.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): What Every Small Business and Nonprofit Needs to Know

March 16, 2011, Online

This webinar will give you an insider’s perspective on the information you need to understand how SEO can help your small business or nonprofit, and what questions you should be asking when evaluating SEO services. You may have been contacted by a host of companies making all sorts of claims about their technique for ensuring your rise to the top of the search engine results. This webinar is not one of those sales pitches. Here you’ll learn what you need to know to evaluate those pitches. You will not be overwhelmed by techno-babble; instead, you’ll get explanations and real-world examples.

How to Obtain City and Federal Government Contracts

March 17, 2011, New York City

Ms. Janice Bracey, Lead Small Business Specialist, and Mr. Gregg Bishop, NYC Assistant Commissioner of Buyer Services. will be discussing obtaining federal and city contracts for small business owners.

Geek Girl Boot Camp

March 19, 2011, Cape Cod, MA

At this full-day technology “unconference” for women, workshops include PC and Mac, social media (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.), location (Foursquare, Gowalla, Yelp) Photoshop, QuickBooks, blogging, podcasting, WordPress, Google Tools, Dreamweaver, Video, inbound marketing, digital photography and more. The workshops are designed for Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced. There are Discussion Groups and an all-day Help Desk. The mission of Geek Girl Camp is to educate and empower every girl and woman at every age level, on every skill level, at every income level on computer technology with fun and provide a legacy by giving back and paying it forward.

Infusioncon User Conference

March 21-24, 2011, Phoenix, AZ

Infusionsoft, the leading provider of marketing automation software for small businesses, will hold its free annual user conference March 21-24 at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. InfusionCon 2011 is the small business marketing event of the year bringing together more than 1,000 Infusionsoft customers for expert-led panel sessions and intensive training from Infusionsoft’s product and customer service teams. See the complete agenda.

The Social Consumer: Case Studies and Roundtables

March 23, 2011, New York City

We all know that consumer behaviour is rapidly changing. This half-day conference will showcase very specific case studies that demonstrate how leading brands engage, influence and service consumers through innovative social programs. This conference will answer the following questions and more:

How are brands using content strategy and content marketing as valuable currency to attract and retain customers and prospects?

What are specific examples of how consumer marketers provide better customer service through social CRM?

How do you embrace mobile social strategies including location based programs to increase sales and strengthen your brand?

How are leading brands engaging customers through social games?

What are the best examples of how leading e-commerce brands embrace social commerce to increase sales and provide better service?

How does Facebook’s open graph and the explosion of the “like button” impact consumer marketing?

The 2011 Sales & Marketing Playbook Conference

March 22, 2011

With most predictions calling for mild economic growth, businesses seeking to increase revenues need to have to be more aggressive with their sales and marketing initiatives.

Does your company struggle to get noticed among its competitors?

Are you aware of the latest proven sales and marketing tactics for the “new normal”?

Do you know the keys to shortening the sales cycle?

What elements must your website have to be validated by your prospects?

At this one-of-a-kind conference, leading experts will provide attendees both the strategy and the tactics needed to create and execute the sales and marketing plans to help them achieve their goals for 2011. This event will feature six breakout sessions covering a variety of critical sales and marketing topics.

BizTech [Small Business Technology]

March 24, 2011, San Francisco

Small businesses deserve access to the same tools and technology big companies employ, without paying big bucks. Discover a different way of doing business.

BizTech [Small Business Technology] is the premier event where small business owners discover the latest tools and technology to increase sales, generate more leads, save time and improve their competitive advantage.

Meet small business influencers including Mark Quinn – Head of Small Business Administration, Regina Dick-Endrizzi – Executive Director of Office of Small Business, City of San Francisco, Guy Philips – Head of Small Business, Visa. Learn what’s going on in the small business technology world today.

Additional upcoming events:

BizTech [Mobile Apps] – May 12, 2011

BizTech [Event Technology] – July 12, 2011

Vertical Response 2011 Take Action User Seminar Series

Multiple Cities and Dates

March 23, 2011 – Boston

March 25, 2011 – New York City

June 23, 2011 – Chicago

September 30, 2011 – Denver

The Vertical Response 2011 Take Action User Seminar is designed to educate you about email marketing in the age of social media. Complement your attendance with a one-on-one email consultation and get the chance to take what you learn and immediately put it into action! Join Smallbiztechnology.com’s Ramon Ray in New York City and get $10 off early bird registration at this link.

MACs Women’s Entrepreneur Summit

March 26, 2011, Eastchester, NY

The first annual MACs “Celebrate You!” Women’s Entrepreneurs Summit is here! The day-long event is about gathering women entrepreneurs together for an inspiring day filled with empowering, motivating, business-soaring, life-style changing and impacting experiences. Network with hundreds of successful business owners, speak to prominent corporate sponsors, mingle with dynamic industry experts and meet women you can relate to.

The 2011 U.S./Israel Venture Summit

March 29-30, 2011, New York City

The U.S./Israel Venture Summit, presented by youngStartup Ventures, is the premier gathering where cutting-edge Israeli startups meet top venture capitalists, angel investors, corporate VCs and investment bankers from throughout North America.

Whether you are an investor seeking new deals, or an emerging company seeking capital and exposure, The U.S./Israel Venture Summit is one event you won’t want to miss.

BlogWell: How Big Brands Use Social Media

March 29, 2011 – New York City

This event is all about how big brands use social media. No agencies, no startups — just big companies sharing what they’ve learned and providing practical, how-to advice on creating great content, earning management buy-in, training employees, engaging fans and keeping everything ethical and legal.

Additional BlogWell events:

May 4, 2011 – Washington, DC

GROWCO Grow Your Company Conference

April 6-8, 2011, Las Vegas

Inc. created GROWCO, a three-day conference for business leaders who want brass tacks advice to achieve the next level of growth. GROWCO speakers include founders and CEOs of fast-growing companies, icons in the business community and authors of definitive business tomes. Learn how to develop a vision, manage a team, create a brand, get the most for your marketing dollar, connect with customers, close deals and find capital.

Trade Nassau

April 12, 2011, Woodbury, NY

Trade Nassau will bring together premier businesses from Long Island the greater New York Metro region. Exhibitors and attendees will have the opportunity to connect and network with entrepreneurs, local, regional and national corporations, nonprofits, government agencies, business advocacy groups, and the media.

Meet and explore business opportunities with Long Island’s business elite

Meet hundreds of exhibitors and over 1,500 key decision makers

Attend business seminars and panel discussions to learn about the best business practices from experts

Specialty Retail Entrepreneur Expo & Conference

April 12-14, 2011, Las Vegas

SPREE is the world’s largest event for the $12 billion cart and kiosk industry. Whether you are a retailer, specialty leasing manager or prospective entrepreneur looking for the newest concepts, locations or services to start or grow your specialty retail business, or an exhibitor seeking new sales opportunities, SPREE is designed with you in mind!

The Women in Business Conference

April 21, 2011, Colorado Springs, CO

This full day conference will feature a breakfast, lunch and breakout sessions. The breakfast keynote speaker will be Kelli Vrla with “Put on Your Big Girl Panties and Ride Cowgirl.” The breakout sessions will feature Dr. Dianne Stone, Carolyn Strauss, Chuck Kocher and Kathy Hagan Brown.

It will be followed by the luncheon and keynote speaker Roxanne Emmerich will bring you “Thank God it’s Monday.” The Athena Award Ceremony will take place also during the luncheon. The event will include all kinds of information a woman needs to succeed in business or any business owner. You will hear from those successful business women who made it and are willing to share how with all of you.

Online Marketing & Social Media Crash Course

Multiple Cities & Dates

Discover how you can affordably harness the power of the Internet to get your business found online, engage new customers with your brand, and keep old ones coming back. Deluxe for Business and Sprint are proudly sponsoring these FREE small business events across six cities in 2011, with the help of host Entrepreneur EXPO and keynote speaker Starr Hall.

April 21 – Houston

May 11 – Chicago

June 15 – Atlanta

July 14 – New York City

August 16 – Los Angeles

September 13 – Miami

Extreme Business Makeovers

April 29-May 1, 2011, Orlando, FL

This dynamic and transformational “Connectinar” features top-calibre small business thought leaders as well as like-minded, “intentional entrepreneurs” for you to network and form strategic relationships with.

Speakers include such powerhouses as Joel Comm, Frank McKinney and Scott Ginsberg who will teach you how to…

1) Uncover your hidden assets

2) Overcome your challenges

3) Create your action plan to bring you to the next level

12th Annual U.S. Department of Energy Small Business Conference & Expo

May 10-12, 2011, Kansas City, MO

This event will feature plenaries, educational workshops, an Exhibit Hall with over 200 exhibitors/sponsors, as well as business matchmaking sessions. Over 1,600 attendees will represent all levels of federal, state and local government agencies, the small business community, large/prime contractors, minority educational institutions and many more.

The largest civilian contracting agency within the federal government, DOE spent over $25 billion in contracts in FY 2010. The 12th Annual DOE Small Business Conference & Expo is a great opportunity for small business owners, large companies and universities alike to network and partner.

unGeeked Elite

May 12 -14, 2011, Chicago

unGeeked Elite three-day Retreat’s unique format:

* No keynote speakers: unGeeked levels the playing field by presenting you with an influential list of international, national and regionally recognised consultants and authors.

* No Presenters: unGeeked is where you participate in open discussions with “discussion leaders” regarding leveraging your corporate and personal brand.

* Fewer Powerpoints or Prezi’s: Really? We don’t like them. However, if the speaker needs to use one of these tools, they are limited to only five slides.

* More speaker and attendee interaction: We’re changing what to expect from a seminar or conference.

Limited to 125 participants. Note: Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends, will be speaking at this event.

America’s Small Business Summit 2011

May 23-25, 2011, Washington, DC

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s annual event — America’s Small Business Summit — unites small business owners, managers and entrepreneurs from across the country to learn, network and discuss common legislative and management concerns. Help influence our nation’s economic and political agenda by advocating for pro-business policies through the Rally on the Hill portion of the program. Register before April 1st for early bird pricing.

The Art of Angel Investing: What Investors Look for, and Look Out for, When Investing in Startups

May 24, 2011, New York City

This event is a must-attend for anyone interested in learning more about pitching business ideas, venture capital/angel investing and starting their own business. And for those who are Fordham students or alumni, come cheer on your peers in the final round of the Fordham Business Plan Competition!

140 Characters Conference

June 15-16, 2011, New York City

This event is expected to be the largest worldwide gathering of people interested in the effects of the real-time Internet on both business and “we” the people. It seems like everyone is talking about Facebook and Twitter, but so what? Why do they really matter?

#140conf exposes you to the power the Internet has to disrupt businesses, change lives and create serendipity. You will leave with a fresh outlook on how the real-time Web can be used in your business or personal life to actually do something meaningful.

2011 Creative Freelancer Conference

June 23-24, 2011, Chicago

The Creative Freelancer Conference, presented by HOW magazine and Marketing Mentor, is the only business conference for creative solopreneurs, from designers and writers to illustrators and photographers. Whether you’re a veteran or just starting out, you’ll get the specific tools you need to launch, build and grow a successful freelance business. You’ll also get plenty of time to connect with, learn from and share solutions with your fellow freelancers.

Register by the Early Bird deadline of April 1 and save $30!



Veteran Entrepreneur Training Symposium

June 27-30, Reno, NV

Do you run a veteran-owned or service-disabled veteran-owned small business (VOSB/SDVOSB) and want to work with the government? Or do you want to team with a veteran-owned company but aren’t sure how? The National Veterans Small Business Coalition has created the Veteran Entrepreneur Training Symposium (VETS) to help you accomplish your small business goals.

Unlike other small business conferences, VETS connects thriving veteran business owners with emerging veteran entrepreneurs to expose the knowledge needed to acquire government contracts and teaming opportunities. While attending, also expect to network with government agencies, large companies, and potential clients and customers.

FAA Small Business Opportunities Training Conference and Trade Show

June 28-July 1, 2011, Oklahoma City, OK

The FAA will host its Annual National Small Business Procurement Opportunities Training Conference and Trade Show on June 28 – July 1, 2010. The conference provides a forum for small businesses (including service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses and 8(a) certified firms) to participate in technical and procurement opportunities workshops. Sessions will link small businesses with program managers, address business issues and concerns, and provide information that will benefit small businesses seeking to do business with the agency.

NAWBO Women’s Business Conference 2011

August 31 – September 1, 2011, San Diego

The NAWBO Women’s Business Conference is the only event of its kind focused on connecting women entrepreneurs to real business opportunities that deliver bottom-line results. The conference brings together businesses of all sizes from various industries to provide women entrepreneurs with both personal and professional tools and resources to take their business to the next level of success.

Affiliate Summit East 2011

August 21-23, 2011, New York City

Affiliate Summit East 2011, the premier affiliate marketing conference, is taking place August 21-23, 2011, in New York City. This three-day conference includes an exhibit hall with affiliate merchants, vendors and networks, and multiple tracks of educational sessions covering the latest trends and information from affiliate marketing experts.

The New York Enterprise Report Small Business Awards

September 21, 2011, New York City

The New York Enterprise Report Small Business Awards is the annual awards program honouring the achievements and accomplishments of the 500,000+ small businesses throughout the tri-state area. In its 6th year, the sold-out 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 Awards Gala attracts more than 400 business owners and executives and is often referred to as “the networking event of the year.” Don’t miss the chance to do business with the “who’s who” of the New York small business community.

The Summit for Women in Business

October 6-9, 2011, Pigeon Forge, TN

The Summit For Women In Business is providing and implement the needed strategies and tools to remain competitive and current within today’s evolving business climate. Created by women business owners for women business owners, this Summit is designed for SOHO (Small Office/Home Office) entrepreneurs, independent and self-employed professionals.

To find more small business events, contests and awards, visit our Small Business Events Calendar.

If you are putting on a small business contest, award or competition, and want to get the word out to the community, please submit it through our Events & Contests Submission Form. (We do not charge a fee to be included in this listing — it is completely free to list your event.) Only events of interest to small business people, freelancers and entrepreneurs will be considered and included.

