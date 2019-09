Photo: Gizmodo

For this week’s Photoshop Contest, Gizmodo you to come up with some highly unlikely potential features of the iPhone 3. And, unsurprisingly, not a single one of your ideas actually made it into the phone. Probably for the best!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.