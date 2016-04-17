This single animated letter is part of a massive global art project

Graphic designer Humbert Fleitas created an animated letter B using just two sheets of paper. The letter design is part of 36 Days of Type, a global art project in which graphic designers can share their work on social media. One letter or number is assigned each day for 36 days, and participating artists post their unique designs for that day’s character to Instagram using the hashtag #36DaysofType.

