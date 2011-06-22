Now You Can Hang With Sir Mix-A-Lot

Ever wondered if Sir Mix-A-Lot liked Barry White or Jack Black? Would he prefer the mile high club or the strip club? Is he more scared of tornadoes than earthquakes? Now you can find out!



Giant Thinkwell, a social game studio based in Seattle is launching a new Facebook game called Mix-N-Match that features Grammy Award-winning hip hop icon, Sir Mix-A-Lot. Mix-n Match brings you and your friends along side Sir Mix-A-Lot to get inside the head of the entertainer, hang out, win stuff and have a good time. Check it out, it’s awesome!

Adam Tratt, Co-Founder/CEO of Giant Thinkwell says ” with social gaming set to pass $1 billion in 2011, more and more celebrities are looking for ways to engage their fans through games. Giant Thinkwell aims to build social games that bring celebrities and fans closer together.”

I see this being the future of how we interact with celebrities. What do you think? Tratt agrees, “this is just the start of a broader story about convergence of entertainment and gaming on Facebook and about the role that Seattle is playing in the explosion of casual/social gaming.” Grab some friends and try it out.

According to Sir Mix-A-Lot “the release is so fresh, the paint is still wet!”

And look out for another app coming along shortly according to Sir Mix-A-Lot “an app that stops annoying, embarrassing text messages from hitting your phone so your woman doesn’t see other women talking about your #@$% from last night.”

GeekWire has a great write-up on Great Thinkwell and Mix-n-Match as well. Screenshots are below.

Giant Thinkwell is a product of Startup Weekend and TechStars alumnus and newly backed by Madrona Capital. They are creating a next-generation entertainment platform for celebrities to build, engage with, and have more fun with fans online. In a world dominated by social media and where the very notion of celebrity has become democratized, we noticed that fan engagement is not very special, not very social and definitely not as much fun as it should be. Giant Thinkwell is building social games that bring celebrities and fans closer together.

