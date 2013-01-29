HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ethan Hawke Lists colourful Chelsea Townhouse For $6.25 Million

Ethan Hawke has listed his six-bedroom townhouse in New York’s Chelsea neighbourhood for $6.25 million, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.The home measure 3,500 square feet with four floors, laundry machines, and a private backyard garden. The Corcoran Real Estate Group is selling the property, and the listing is potentially the most colourful of its kind that we’ve ever seen — the house is filled with bright red walls, yellow cabinets, and green bookshelves.

Hawke, made famous by the movies Training Day and Dead Poet’s Society, has lived in the home since purchasing it back in April of 2005 for $3 million.

The house sits on a tree-lined street in NYC's Chelsea neighbourhood.

Inside, the 3,500 square foot house is extremely colourful.

The parlor connects with the open kitchen and has a wood burning fireplace.

The master suite takes up the fourth floor of the townhouse with its bright blue walls.

There are a total of four and a half baths throughout the home. Check out this amazing bathtub!

The children's room also has a fireplace, as well as wood floors and plenty of space for books.

The couch in this media room looks extremely comfortable.

There's even an outdoor patio and garden for spring and summer use.

He's not the only celeb looking to sell property in Chelsea.

