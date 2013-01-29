HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ethan Hawke Lists colourful Chelsea Townhouse For $6.25 Million

Photo: Corcoran Real Estate Group

Ethan Hawke has listed his six-bedroom townhouse in New York’s Chelsea neighbourhood for $6.25 million, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.The home measure 3,500 square feet with four floors, laundry machines, and a private backyard garden. The Corcoran Real Estate Group is selling the property, and the listing is potentially the most colourful of its kind that we’ve ever seen — the house is filled with bright red walls, yellow cabinets, and green bookshelves.



Hawke, made famous by the movies Training Day and Dead Poet’s Society, has lived in the home since purchasing it back in April of 2005 for $3 million.

