35,000 Walruses Are All Crowded Together In One Spot -- And It Signals Something Ominous

AP Some 35,000 walruses gather on shore near Point Lay, Alaska. Pacific walruses looking for places to rest in the absence of sea ice are coming to shore in record numbers on Alaska’s northwest coast.

Thousands of walruses are gathered together on one of the last places they have to rest in Alaska — the shore.

As the ice they typically rely on for respite between hunts has all but disappeared, the giant animals are clambering to the coast in record numbers.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) photographed a gathering of 35,000 of the mammals five miles north of Point Lay, an Inupiat Eskimo village 700 miles northwest of Anchorage.

The retreat of the Alaskan sea ice north into Arctic Ocean water has accelerated in recent years. It’s bad news for the Pacific walrus, who rely on it for everything from giving birth to diving down to reach the food below.

The huge mammals have been seen gathering in large groups on the Russian side of the Chukchi Sea since 2007. The walruses came back again in 2009, and again in 2011, when scientists counted some 30,000 of the animals along a half-mile stretch of beach near Point Lay.

“It’s another remarkable sign of the dramatic environmental conditions changing as the result of sea ice loss,” Margaret Williams, managing director of the World Wildlife Fund’s Arctic program, told the Guardian.

AP At least 1,500 walruses are gather on the northwest coast of Alaska.

AP Pacific walruses in the Chukchi Sea off the coast of Alaska.

AP Thousands of walruses hauling out on a remote barrier island in the Chukchi Sea near Point Lay, Alaska. An estimated 10,000 Pacific walrus have gone ashore on Alaska’s northwest coast and are bunched along a beach near the village of Point Lay. The National Marine Fisheries Service says 1,500 to 4,000 walrus were counted Sept. 12 and numbers had swollen to 10,000 on Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.