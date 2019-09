Microsoft holds an annual charity auction with goods and services donated by Microsoft employees. Former head honcho Bill Gates offers up a tour of his futuristic home every year.



Last year, a personal tour and appetizers with the world’s richest man went for $8,000. This year? $35,000. Thanks, Windows Vista!

See Bill Gates’ house for free –>

The house overlooks Lake Washington in Medina, Washington It is nicknamed Xanadu 2.0 Photo: Yonatan Kelib 2009 property taxes show the home worth $147.5 million Photo: Jeff Wilcox It's designed as Pacific lodge style Bill inscribed the last line of The Great Gatsby in the library House guests wear pins that tracks their movement A stream flows through the property The driveways are heated Bill prohibits iPhones and iPods on his compound Roofing is stainless steel and the woods used are rare species from around the world Diagram of Bill Gates' home US News made a diagram to show the house layout.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.