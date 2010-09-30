Now The Mid-Life Crisis Begins At 35

The mid-life crisis is no longer about toupes and sports cars in your fifties, but being sad, depressed, and lonely in your thirties and forties, according to the Daily Mail.



Now one fifth of those surveyed in a UK poll say they’re depressed because they can’t spend enough time with their families and friends due to work.

Read the full story at the Daily Mail >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.