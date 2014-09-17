35 Places You Need To Visit In France

Jennifer Polland
Lavender fields of ProvenceShutterstockProvence is famous for its fragrant lavender fields.

France was recently named the most-visited country in the world, with over 84 million visitors in 2013 — and for good reason.

Millions of people come to France each year to stroll along the Quays of Paris, lay out on the gorgeous beaches of the French Riviera, and sip local wine in Bordeaux.

Here are 35 places all travellers should go in France.

See the waterlilies that inspired Claude Monet at his home in Giverny.

Slurp up a bowl of bouillabaisse (fish stew) in its birthplace, Marseille.

Walk along the mud flats of Mont Saint-Michel Bay during low tide and admire the gorgeous Benedictine abbey.

Get lost in the gardens of Versailles.

Stroll along the ramparts of the medieval city of Carcassonne.

See the ruins of an ancient Roman amphitheater in Nimes.

Climb up to the Sacre-Coeur cathedral in Montmartre and admire the incredible views of Paris.

Try a tarte flambée (a type of flatbread pizza usually topped with cheese, ham, and onions) in Alsace.

Hike through the Verdon Gorge, the Grand Canyon of France.

Explore one of the world's greatest collections of Impressionist masterpieces at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, located in a former train station.

See the chalk cliffs of Étretat, in Normandy.

Take a boat along the Canal du Midi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that runs from Toulouse to the Mediterranean.

Canal du Midi

Admire the sea views in Nice from the Promenade des Anglais.

Now see another top-visited tourist destination.

37 Places You Need To Visit In Italy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.