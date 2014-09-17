35 Places You Need To Visit In France

ShutterstockProvence is famous for its fragrant lavender fields.
France was recently named the most-visited country in the world, with over 84 million visitors in 2013 — and for good reason.
Millions of people come to France each year to stroll along the Quays of Paris, lay out on the gorgeous beaches of the French Riviera, and sip local wine in Bordeaux.
Here are 35 places all travellers should go in France.
Walk along the mud flats of Mont Saint-Michel Bay during low tide and admire the gorgeous Benedictine abbey.
Try a tarte flambée (a type of flatbread pizza usually topped with cheese, ham, and onions) in Alsace.
Explore one of the world's greatest collections of Impressionist masterpieces at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, located in a former train station.
Take a boat along the Canal du Midi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that runs from Toulouse to the Mediterranean.
Canal du Midi
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.