35 People Dead In 6 States After The Worst Storm In A Generation

The storm that killed 17 people in Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia continued its deadly path yesterday.Fox News reports that softball sized hail, flash floods and numerous tornadoes have killed 35 people throughout the South and along the Eastern seaboard.



The death toll is expected to rise Sunday as authorities measure the extent of the destruction and the storm moves out over the Atlantic.

A state of emergency has been declared in North Carolina where up to 250,000 people were without power.

Governor Beverly Perdue confirmed the state saw 62 tornadoes, and said it is the worst storm since 1984 when 22 tornadoes touched down and 57 people were killed, 42 in North Carolina.

