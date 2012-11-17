35 Of The Best Early Stage Investors Just Put $5 Million Into Office Lease Search Engine, 42Floors

Photo: Jason Freedman via Twitter

42Floors has been quiet since it emerged from Y Combinator last summer and wrote a viral love letter/employment offer to college student, Dan Shipper.But make no mistake, the startup has been busy.



Today it’s announcing its New York City expansion and a $5 million Series A round of financing from more than 30 investors. Pinterest and LinkedIn investor, Jeremy Levine, is joining the board. Jared Kushner, owner of The New York Observer and head of a real estate company, is joining the board as well.

42Floors is a search engine for office leases. It helps businesses find suitable places and acts as a hassle-free broker. “Our plan is to reinvent office search one city at a time,” says founder Jason Freedman. “We had huge demand in San Francisco — so much that we couldn’t keep up. So, for the New York launch we’ve quadrupled our capacity by partnering with the biggest property owners and brokers beforehand.”

Freedman says 35 investors contributed to the round. Here are 32 of them:

Jared Kushner – Thrive Capital Jeremy Levine – Bessemer Venture Partners David Tisch – Box Group Jonathan Siegel – Accel Partners Bob Ghoorah – Angel investor Alex Bangash – Rumson Group Alex Bresler – ASBC Daniel Wolfson – President at Logoworks Seth W. Lieberman – CEO at SnapApp SV Angel Alexis Ohanian – Initialized Capital, cofounder of Reddit Zachary Weinberg – Founder at Invite Media DharmaOnStartups Founder Collective Entrepreneurs’ Fund Chris Dixon – Founder Collective Frank Caufield – Darwin Ventures Trustees of the Werdegar Family Trust Nat Turner Investments Barry Silbert – Founder at Second Market Kal Vepuri – The Trisiras Group Red Swan Ventures Berman Venture Capital Stuart Mason Daniel Mermel – Owner at Sivan Properties Jeffrey Epstein – Director of Sales at Shoplet Jeff Zwelling – Cofounder at Convertro Michael Friedland – KKR Jae Yi – Colony Capital Yuri Milner – Digital Sky Technologies Brandon Shorenstein – Shorenstein Co. David Vivero – Founder at Rent Juice Dave McClure – 500 Startups

