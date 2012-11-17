35 Of The Best Early Stage Investors Just Put $5 Million Into Office Lease Search Engine, 42Floors

Alyson Shontell
jason freedman 42floors

Photo: Jason Freedman via Twitter

42Floors has been quiet since it emerged from Y Combinator last summer and wrote a viral love letter/employment offer to college student, Dan Shipper.But make no mistake, the startup has been busy.

Today it’s announcing its New York City expansion and a $5 million Series A round of financing from more than 30 investors. Pinterest and LinkedIn investor, Jeremy Levine, is joining the board. Jared Kushner, owner of The New York Observer and head of a real estate company, is joining the board as well.

42Floors is a search engine for office leases. It helps businesses find suitable places and acts as a hassle-free broker. “Our plan is to reinvent office search one city at a time,” says founder Jason Freedman. “We had huge demand in San Francisco — so much that we couldn’t keep up.  So, for the New York launch we’ve quadrupled our capacity by partnering with the biggest property owners and brokers beforehand.”

Freedman says 35 investors contributed to the round. Here are 32 of them:

  1. Jared Kushner – Thrive Capital
  2. Jeremy Levine – Bessemer Venture Partners
  3. David Tisch – Box Group
  4. Jonathan Siegel – Accel Partners
  5. Bob Ghoorah – Angel investor
  6. Alex Bangash – Rumson Group
  7. Alex Bresler – ASBC
  8. Daniel Wolfson – President at Logoworks
  9. Seth W. Lieberman – CEO at SnapApp
  10. SV Angel
  11. Alexis Ohanian –  Initialized Capital, cofounder of Reddit
  12. Zachary Weinberg – Founder at Invite Media
  13. DharmaOnStartups
  14. Founder Collective Entrepreneurs’ Fund
  15. Chris Dixon – Founder Collective
  16. Frank Caufield – Darwin Ventures
  17. Trustees of the Werdegar Family Trust
  18. Nat Turner Investments
  19. Barry Silbert – Founder at Second Market
  20. Kal Vepuri – The Trisiras Group
  21. Red Swan Ventures
  22. Berman Venture Capital
  23. Stuart Mason
  24. Daniel Mermel – Owner at Sivan Properties
  25. Jeffrey Epstein – Director of Sales at Shoplet
  26. Jeff Zwelling – Cofounder at Convertro
  27. Michael Friedland – KKR
  28. Jae Yi – Colony Capital
  29. Yuri Milner – Digital Sky Technologies
  30. Brandon Shorenstein – Shorenstein Co.
  31. David Vivero – Founder at Rent Juice
  32. Dave McClure – 500 Startups

