35 New Year's Eve Revellers Killed In Shanghai Stampede

A New Year’s Eve stampede in Shanghai left 35 people dead and another 42 injured.

Authorities are investigating what caused the movement of people on the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, shortly before midnight.

Local media is reporting that people may have been rushing to grab fake paper money resembling American $100 bills being thrown from a stage.

The midnight countdown was moved to the Bund from another location after more than 300,000 people turned out for last year’s event.

The area is the former financial district of China’s commercial hub lined with high-end restaurants and boutiques.

Last year a similar stampede killed 14 people and injured 10 while food was being handed out to attendees at a commemorative event for a dead religious leader.

Photos posted on social media before the incident show densely packed crowds along the famed tourist location.

Breaking: 35 dead in stampede at #NewYear's on #Shanghai's famous riverfront Bund where huge crowds gathered pic.twitter.com/vbSDYqUF8S — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 31, 2014

35 dead, 42 injured after Shanghai New Year's Eve stampede only minutes before midnight http://t.co/U2DotUnO71 pic.twitter.com/IatNYnv7mS — Ryan Gorman (@GormoJourno) December 31, 2014

Following the tragedy bodies could be seen in the middle of the road, surrounded by cordoned off crowds, while others could be seen crushed to death against barriers.

Many of the victims were seen receiving treatment at the scene, while other injured people were transported to local hospitals.

**WARNING: The images are graphic.

Breaking News: New Year's Day tragedy in Shanghai. Stampede after celebration leaves 35 dead. pic.twitter.com/YgP22hOJlA — Jim Barnett (@JimBarnettNews) December 31, 2014

More photos. Deadly stampede during New Year's Day celebration in #Shanghai. 35 reported dead, 40 injured. pic.twitter.com/62E1fn0mm2 — Jim Barnett (@JimBarnettNews) December 31, 2014

Pictures coming out from Shanghai stampede after New Year celebrations. 35 people killed, 43 injured. v @kevinfrayer pic.twitter.com/TnhuY3ozXo — Daniel Leal-Olivas (@lealolivas) January 1, 2015

Now Read: Fake Money May Have Triggered New Year’s Stampede That Killed Dozens

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.