The 35 Most Competitive Economies In The World

World Economic Forumhas released its
annual reportof the globe’s most competitive economies.

The report ranks 148 countries based on essential economic “pillars” — institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomics, health and primary education, goods and market efficiency, higher education and training, labour market efficiency, technological readiness, financial market development, market size, business sophistication, and innovation.

Countries big and small must press ahead with structural reforms to “strengthen the transformative forces that will drive future economic growth,” according to the report.

“Going forward, this means that the traditional distinction between countries being ‘developed’ or ‘developing’ will become less relevant and we will instead differentiate among countries based on whether they are ‘innovation rich’ or ‘innovation poor.'”

Some countries are on their way more than others. We bring you the top 35.

35) SPAIN: Ranked 10th in infrastructure, 14th in market size, and 26th in higher education and training

34) CHILE: Ranked 17th in macroeconomic environment, 20th in financial market development, and 28th in institutions

33) OMAN: Ranked 5th in macroeconomic environment, 13th in institutions, and 18th in goods market efficiency

32) ESTONIA: Ranked 12th in labour market efficiency, 23rd in higher education and training, and 29th in technological readiness

31) ICELAND: Ranked 9th in health and primary education, 10th in technological readiness, and 12th in higher education and training

30) PUERTO RICO: Ranked 18th in financial market development, 19th in business sophistication, and 26th in goods market efficiency

29) CHINA: Ranked 2nd in market size, 10th in macroeconomic environment, and 32nd in innovation

28) IRELAND: Ranked 6th in health and primary education, 11th in goods market efficiency, and 13th in technological readiness

27) ISRAEL: Ranked 3rd in innovation, 22nd in financial market development, and 23rd in technological readiness

26) BRUNEI: Ranked 1st in macroeconomic environment, 10th in labour market efficiency, and 25th in institutions

24) MALAYSIA: Ranked 6th in financial market development, 10th in goods market efficiency, and 20th in business sophistication

23) FRANCE: Ranked 4th in infrastructure, 8th in market size, and 17th in technological readiness

22) LUXEMBOURG: Ranked 2nd in technological readiness, 5th in goods market efficiency, and 10th in institutions

21) AUSTRALIA: Ranked 7th in financial market development, 12th in technological readiness, and 15th in higher education and training

20) SAUDI ARABIA: Ranked 4th in macroeconomic environment, 20th in institutions, and 23rd in market size

19) UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Ranked 4th in goods market efficiency, 5th in infrastructure, and 7th in macroeconomic environment

18) NEW ZEALAND: Ranked 2nd in institutions, 4th in financial market development, and 5th in health and primary education

17) BELGIUM: Ranked 3rd in health and primary education, 5th in higher education and training, and 12th in business sophistication

16) AUSTRIA: Ranked 8th in business sophistication, 13th in higher education and training, and 16th in infrastructure

14) CANADA: Ranked 7th in health and primary education, 7th in labour market efficiency, and 12th in financial market development

13) QATAR: Ranked 3rd in goods market efficiency, 4th in institutions, and 6th in macroeconomic environment

12) TAIWAN: Ranked 7th in goods market efficiency, 8th in innovation, and 11th in health and primary education

11) NORWAY: Ranked 2nd in macroeconomic environment, 3rd in technological readiness, and 6th in institutions

10) UNITED KINGDOM: Ranked 4th in technological readiness, 6th in market size, and 8th in infrastructure

9) JAPAN: Ranked 1st in business sophistication, 4th in market size, and 5th in innovation

8) NETHERLANDS: Ranked 4th in health and primary education, 4th in business sophistication, and 6th in higher education and training

7) HONG KONG: Ranked 1st in infrastructure, 1st in financial market development, and 2nd in goods market efficiency

6) SWEDEN: Ranked 1st in technological readiness, 5th in institutions, and 6th in innovation

5) UNITED STATES: Ranked 1st in market size, 4th in labour market efficiency, and 7th in higher education and training

4) GERMANY: Ranked 3rd in business sophistication, 3rd in higher education and training, and 4th in innovation

2) SINGAPORE: Ranked 1st in goods market efficiency, 1st in labour market efficiency, and 2nd in financial market development

1) SWITZERLAND: Ranked 1st in innovation and sophistication, 2nd in labour market efficiency, and has won first overall for 3 straight years

