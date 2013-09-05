The 35 Most Competitive Economies In The World

REUTERS/Scanpix/Morten Holm Denmark’s Mette Sjoberg (C) is stopped by Angola’s Maria Teresa Eduardo (L) and Luisa Kiala (R) during their Mobelringen Cup handball match in Drammen.

The

World Economic Forumhas released its

annual reportof the globe’s most competitive economies.

The report ranks 148 countries based on essential economic “pillars” — institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomics, health and primary education, goods and market efficiency, higher education and training, labour market efficiency, technological readiness, financial market development, market size, business sophistication, and innovation.

Countries big and small must press ahead with structural reforms to “strengthen the transformative forces that will drive future economic growth,” according to the report.

“Going forward, this means that the traditional distinction between countries being ‘developed’ or ‘developing’ will become less relevant and we will instead differentiate among countries based on whether they are ‘innovation rich’ or ‘innovation poor.'”

Some countries are on their way more than others. We bring you the top 35.

