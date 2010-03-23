35% More People Are Watching TV While Oogling The Internet

More people are watching TV and browsing the Internet at the same time, according to Nielsen.



Nielsen’s new Three Screen Report found that people use the Internet and watch TV at the same time for about three and a half hours a month, up 35% from the fourth quarter of 2009.

Now, 60% of TV viewers are using the Internet once a month while also watching TV.

This is some decent news for the TV industry, since the fear is that Internet time is eating into boob tube viewing. Overall, TV viewing is up 1%, year over year, according to the report. With more people watching TV and clicking around on the Internet at the same time, executives might be able to sell more dual-screen ad campaigns at premium prices.

More stats from the report:

Amercans watch an average of 35 hours of TV and 2 of DVR’d TV per week.

25-34 year olds watch nearly three hours a week of DVR’d TV, while age 65 and up watch a little more than an hour.

Online video is up 16% from last year.

About 44% of all online video is watched at work.

People watching video on their mobile phones grew by 57% from the fourth quarter of 2008 to the fourth quarter of 2009, from 11.2 million to 17.6 million.

