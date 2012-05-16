EXPOSED: 36 Popular Index Mutual Funds That Are More Expensive Than Vanguard's

Photo: youtube.com
Indexing is praised by experts as the low-cost, tax-efficient investment strategy that beats the markets more often then not.But when it comes to index funds, some are better than others.
We screened Morningstar for S&P 500 index funds. We then ranked them based on expense ratio and tax cost ratio; the lower the better.
What we found: NO ONE even comes close to being as low-cost as Vanguard.
The legendary Vanguard 500 Index Admiral and Vanguard 500 Index Signal funds boast incredibly low net expense ratios of 0.05 per cent. The next best funds based on the same metric were TIAA-CREF’s S&P 500 fund and Fidelity’s Spartan 500 Index fund, which each have net expense ratios of 0.07 per cent.
However, the Admiral and Signal funds are much more tax-efficient with low tax cost ratios of 0.31 per cent each. TIAA-CREF and Fidelity’s Spartan funds have tax cost ratios of 0.73 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively. The tax cost ratio is how much of your return you lose to taxes.
When it comes to cost, you just can’t beat Vanguard. Here’s a list of S&P 500 index funds.
Photo: Morningstar, Business Insider
More On Indexing
The desire to make money is a powerful one. However, it causes us to be irrational and leads us to make big mistakes.
One of the biggest mistakes investors make is not paying attention to costs when choosing mutual funds. Many funds, often “actively managed” funds in which portfolio managers try to pick stocks that beat certain benchmarks like the S&P 500, have very high costs.
Countless studies prove that most actively managed funds do not accomplish the goal of outperforming. A recent study showed that these funds underperformed 62% of the time over the past 10 years, 67% for the last 15 years, and 72% for the last 20 years. Some studies show that 97% of actively managed funds underperformed their benchmarks over more extended periods.
Total Score: .665
Net Expense Ratio:
.15%
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
1.18
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.61
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.38
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .565
Net Expense Ratio:
.56%
1-year Pretax Return:
4.14
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.55
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.57
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .565
Net Expense Ratio:
.59%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.15
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.59
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.54
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .555
Net Expense Ratio:
.6%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.19
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.55
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.51
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .550
Net Expense Ratio:
.36%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.35
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.58
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.74
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .525
Net Expense Ratio:
.45%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.27
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.65
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.6
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .510
Net Expense Ratio:
.39%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.45
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.8
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.63
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .510
Net Expense Ratio:
.34%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.54
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.83
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.68
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .505
Net Expense Ratio:
.42%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.33
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.72
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.59
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .500
Net Expense Ratio:
.43%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.36
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.77
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.57
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .495
Net Expense Ratio:
.31%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.53
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.82
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.68
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .495
Net Expense Ratio:
.38%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.42
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
.67
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.61
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .490
Net Expense Ratio:
.37%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.46
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.8
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.61
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .490
Net Expense Ratio:
.36%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.67
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
4.01
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.62
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .490
Net Expense Ratio:
.28%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.59
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.86
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.7
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .490
Net Expense Ratio:
.42%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.34
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.76
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.56
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .480
Net Expense Ratio:
.3%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.42
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.73
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.66
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .480
Net Expense Ratio:
.32%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.39
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.72
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.64
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .475
Net Expense Ratio:
.34%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.36
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.72
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.61
Data was collected using Morningstar
INVESTORGUIDE SAYS PART OF BLACKROCK BUT DOESN'T COME UP ON BLACKROCK'S WEBSITE
Total Score: .470
Net Expense Ratio:
.24%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.6
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.86
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.7
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .470
Net Expense Ratio:
.35%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.45
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.84
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.59
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .455
Net Expense Ratio:
.25%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.5
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.81
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.66
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .450
Net Expense Ratio:
.22%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.56
1-Year Adjusted Return:
3.85
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.68
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .445
Net Expense Ratio:
.24%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.55
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.88
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.65
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .435
Net Expense Ratio:
.25%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.56
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.92
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.62
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .435
Net Expense Ratio:
.16%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.65
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.90
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.71
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .43
Net Expense Ratio:
.2%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.56
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.86
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.66
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .43
Net Expense Ratio:
.17%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.56
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.84
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.69
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .430
Net Expense Ratio:
.18%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.8
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
4.08
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.68
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .430
Net Expense Ratio:
.5%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.26
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.88
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.36
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .425
Net Expense Ratio:
.18%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.62
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.92
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.67
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .415
Net Expense Ratio:
.13%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.62
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.89
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.7
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .400
Net Expense Ratio:
.09%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.75
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
4
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.71
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .400
Net Expense Ratio:
.07%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.7
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.94
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.73
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .390
Net Expense Ratio:
.1%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.66
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.96
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.68
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .380
Net Expense Ratio:
.07%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.69
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.98
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.69
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .315
Net Expense Ratio:
.36%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.28
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
3.99
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.27
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .245
Net Expense Ratio:
.2%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.62
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
4.32
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.29
Data was collected using Morningstar
Total Score: .180
Net Expense Ratio:
.05%
1-Year Pretax Return:
4.73
1-Year Tax Adjusted Return:
4.4
1-Year Tax Cost Ratio:
.31
Data was collected using Morningstar
