35 behind-the-scenes Oscars photos you can only see on Instagram

Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

The Academy Awards are by far one of the most celeb-packed nights of the year as music and film stars gather at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

And before they hit the red carpet, many of the top stars are sharing behind-the-scenes Instagram pictures of themselves preparing for the big event.

From Oscar nominees like Brie Larson and Mark Ruffalo to “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, keep scrolling to see 35 Oscars photos you can only see on Instagram.

Oscar-nominated actress Brie Larson had a healthy breakfast.

Her co-star 9-year-old actor Jacob Tremblay shared a picture of himself with his parents on the way to the awards.

Actress Jessica Chastain was smiling big with her glam squad.

She looked beautiful in a teal dress with a lacy black layer underneath.

Oscar-nominated Mark Ruffalo shared a video of his team getting ready.

Anne Hathaway showed off her baby belly and Oscar statue as she wished everyone luck at the awards.

Singer Sam Smith looked dapper with writing partner Jimmy Napes.

Reese Witherspoon had a burger before the show.

Oscars host Chris Rock went to a McDonald’s.

Television personality Giuliana Rancic got a facial in the morning…

…before changing into a yellow gown…

…and then walking the red carpet in this gorgeous white dress.

Musician Common, an Oscars presenter, got a very close shave before walking the red carpet.

Actress Naomi Watts also got a facial before the show.

Actress and television presenter Olivia Culpo arrived early on the red carpet.

She later found a dog!

Actress Sofia Vergara was excited about presenting and posted a picture of her Oscar’s seat next to husband Joe Manganiello.

She later shared a photo of herself eating in the green room.

Indian film actress and singer Priyanka Chopra will also be presenting and spent her day at the spa.

Chopra also posted a close-up of her diamonds on the way to the red carpet.

Television host Ryan Seacrest said this mystery tool was a “critical part of getting ready” for every red carpet.

Whatever it is, it’s working.

Kelly Osbourne showcased her myriad accessories.

She also Instagrammed all of her hair extensions.

Academy Awards presenter Kevin Hart went to his daughter’s soccer game and celebrated her goal.

He later looked suave in a beaded black tux with his fiancée Eniko Parrish.

Robin Roberts looked gorgeous in a long sparkly gown.

Maria Menounos looked gorgeous showing off her glam squad’s work.

Supermodel and mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen had to be sewn into her dress.

Celebrity hair stylist Christian Wood also showed a behind-the-scenes look at Teigen’s gorgeous braided hairstyle.

Musician Pharrell Williams posted an artsy shot with his wife, model Helen Lasichanh.

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner shared her Oscars ticket and hot water with lemon.

Kerry Washington shared a sneak peek of her manicure.

Mindy Kaling shared a photo of her Elizabeth Kennedy gown.

Jared Leto shared a selfie with Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele.

