This $34 million waterfront Miami home has a two-story water slide

Miami Beach is where people go to play. So it only makes sense that this new spec house — available for a neat $34 million — is upping the stakes by making a two-floor concrete water slide its central feature. Adult pool party, anyone?

Developed by Barry Brodsky and Brodson Construction and designed by Cape Town’s award-winning SAOTA architects, it’s a six-bedroom, 13,500-square-foot contemporary party palace, complete with pool, basketball court, and 100 feet of water frontage onto Indian Creek Canal, the waterway that runs through the spit of land that is Miami Beach.

“This is an impressive home that commands attention for a variety of reasons, so warm contemporary furnishings was important to create areas where family and friends can gather,” Paulo Bacchi, CEO of Artefacto, who oversaw the interiors for the project, said to Business Insider.

But it’s really that double-height waterslide that lends the whimsical selling touch to the place.

Developer Barry Brodsky says the concrete water slide is 'like an architectural sculpture.' And besides: 'Who doesn't like to go on a water slide?' Brodsky bought the lot in 2014 for $11.5 million, and will be building a second home on the remaining piece of land. In total, the house has six bedrooms -- two on the main floor and four on the second level, which take advantage of the Atlantic views. Besides the spacious poolside entertaining area, there's also a separate structure for a basketball court -- although it could also be used as an art gallery, work space, or gym. A private boat dock on the water is also in the plans for the house, taking full advantage of its prime location.

