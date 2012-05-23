One Woman's Asperger Syndrome Got Her Out Of $340K In Debt

Photo: Flickr / CampusGrotto

Unlike consumer debt, student loans are nearly impossible to get rid of in bankruptcy court.But a Maryland bankruptcy judge has found that a woman’s Asperger syndrome allows her to discharge nearly $340,000 in student loan debt, the National Law Journal is reporting.



Carol Todd’s Asperger syndrome, a type of Autism, has prevented her from getting a job and paying off her massive student loans from law school, a Ph.D. program, and other school, the Law Journal reported.

Todd’s condition qualifies her for a federal exemption for discharging student loan debt, federal bankruptcy judge Robert Gordon ruled.

In his ruling, the Law Journal reported, Judge Gordon noted that innocuous questions sent Todd into a panic and that for no apparent reason she “folded into a fearful shell.”

