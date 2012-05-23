One Woman's Asperger Syndrome Got Her Out Of $340K In Debt

Photo: Flickr / CampusGrotto
Unlike consumer debt, student loans are nearly impossible to get rid of in bankruptcy court.But a Maryland bankruptcy judge has found that a woman’s Asperger syndrome allows her to discharge nearly $340,000 in student loan debt, the National Law Journal is reporting.
Carol Todd’s Asperger syndrome, a type of Autism, has prevented her from getting a job and paying off her massive student loans from law school, a Ph.D. program, and other school, the Law Journal reported.
Todd’s condition qualifies her for a federal exemption for discharging student loan debt, federal bankruptcy judge Robert Gordon ruled.
In his ruling, the Law Journal reported, Judge Gordon noted that innocuous questions sent Todd into a panic and that for no apparent reason she “folded into a fearful shell.”
DON’T MISS: The $1 Trillion Student Debt Bubble May Finally Blow >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.