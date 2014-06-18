$340,000 Lamborghini Slams Into High-End Storefront In Central Moscow

A Lamborghini worth about 12 million rubles ($346,000) smashed into a high-end shop in Moscow, Russian media reports.

The Italian supercar was reportedly being driven by 29-year-old manager of Russian musician Armen Grigoryan. The 29-year-old said he lost control on slippery road and skidded onto the sidewalk before smashing into a storefront on Petrovka street in central Moscow.

Reports are suggesting that the driver, uninjured in the crash, was sober at the time of the crash.

