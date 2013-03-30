A Former Mortgage Broker Is Selling His Unbelievable Lakefront Palm Beach Mansion For $13.9 Million

Linette Lopez
340 Royal Poinciana Way Ste 337

Former mortgage broker Franklyn de Marco is selling his unbelievable 7-bedroom lakefront Palm Beach home for $13.9 million, the WSJ reports.

That means we get to look at it — The pool, the awesome geometric layout, the wet bar/man cave, the foyer, the dock…

We could go on, but you should just take a look.

Betsy Fry of Sotheby’s International has the listing.

Drive in.

Check out the lovely entrance.

Living room has a gorgeous view.

The sitting room.

You'll note that the house is very open.

And that there's tons of light everywhere.

There are also lots of ways to get outside.

So that you can enjoy the pool here.

Or here.

Or head out to the dock here.

And now for the floor plan.

Perhaps you need more amenities...

Hedge Funder Is Selling A Shelter Island Mansion Equipped With Stripper Pole For $28.5 Million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.