A Former Mortgage Broker Is Selling His Unbelievable Lakefront Palm Beach Mansion For $13.9 Million

Former mortgage broker Franklyn de Marco is selling his unbelievable 7-bedroom lakefront Palm Beach home for $13.9 million, the WSJ reports.
That means we get to look at it — The pool, the awesome geometric layout, the wet bar/man cave, the foyer, the dock…
We could go on, but you should just take a look.
Betsy Fry of Sotheby’s International has the listing.
