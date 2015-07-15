34 things #TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow

Remember having to listen to the radio for hours to record your favourite song on cassette, or walking away from the computer after switching on the modem so you didn’t have to hear that piercing dial up tone?
Well, Twitter does.
The hashtag #TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow is currently going bananas on Twitter, with users reminiscing and regaling each other with memories and games that today’s younger generation would find bizarre and obscure.
Get ready to take a trip back in time as we’ve rounded up some of the best for you.
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the struggle pic.twitter.com/RKXdxpsWu5
— ALBY (@AlbyPlays) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow How to draw this. pic.twitter.com/nwJcnUOFUK
— Invisible To All (@CamSnuggleBuddy) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow major throwback! You were cool if you had this! pic.twitter.com/qqiF6X6uJI
— Sandra Interiano (@isandra24) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow
The sadness this brought pic.twitter.com/UiziwjbOak
— Papi Chulo (@96prophet) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow this annoying frog pic.twitter.com/Rh2NpD3JKc
— Aisha Bi (@AishaBix) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow about taking the night off to download a 20MB file from Limewire
— Stuart Breadner (@shootbacknews) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the joy of closing your flip phone after a heated argument ..
— Jasmin Jackson (@jasminjackson21) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the struggle of picking one of these pic.twitter.com/SOkpf3goQW
— Shelby Gideon (@shelbyyyyyyG) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow what it was like growing up with this man in the world pic.twitter.com/aXCce7ckRm
— Sammy (@SammyTellem) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow what it's like to Be the Chosen one in class to operate this Bad Boy and feeling like a Boss pic.twitter.com/944JeYTcvV
— ALBY (@AlbyPlays) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the stress of losing one and the pencil never working the same pic.twitter.com/yOBCJyDSc5
— Ellen Reacts (@EIIenReacts) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow how we learned math pic.twitter.com/T87QkMP0QL
— M (@mariavitiello_) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow this struggle pic.twitter.com/nnHRQ36TxO
— 90s Kid (@herestothe90s) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow their future pic.twitter.com/sqTA9Pjjqk
— Tiffany Stringer (@stringertiffany) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow going 5 days without having to charge your Nokia
— Stuart Breadner (@shootbacknews) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the struggle of abc texting, hitting a key 3 times just to get 1 letter pic.twitter.com/FdmqsfC5d9
— (@DavidRobson619) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow this savage pic.twitter.com/LB3YNovikh
— Juan Giraldo (@jg32era) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow this struggle pic.twitter.com/NfBTvswWha
— Erika Davidson (@Eriksss1) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow how to keep one of these alive pic.twitter.com/Hyl4jqnPTT
— Annie Duffy (@DuffDynasty13) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow pic.twitter.com/fmIeD2tBzf
— Brettzkyy™ (@realbrettzkyy) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow where the phrase 'rolling the windows down' came from pic.twitter.com/ufVfX47JJ7
— Bliss Jung (@bliss_jung) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow how intense these were pic.twitter.com/5bPJ0Kt0WO
— Coey (@CorySmith97) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow about watching this brave and entertaining animal lover, Steve Irwin. #RIP pic.twitter.com/eSriPFl8ZC
— History Pics (@HistoryPixs) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the struggle, the unbearable STRUGGLE!!! pic.twitter.com/5DUOEJrYVY
— Richard Allen SRSB (@Rich16Allen) July 14, 2015
Listening to the radio for hours until a song came on so you could record it with your phone #TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow
— Sophie (@sophie_gilder) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the excitement you felt when one of these got rolled into your class pic.twitter.com/fdgP1zX85k
— Charlotte-Fede (@chazzFede) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow how to play #Minesweeper – because neither did we pic.twitter.com/oySCtVt0ZA
— amaysim Australia (@amaysimAU) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the old school "Netflix" .. pic.twitter.com/JuO2wR2z6M
— Newby II (@DiddyTheBoy) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow The Biggest Struggle of the 90s pic.twitter.com/VZQAKpXavm
— Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow using one of these #PayPhone pic.twitter.com/bTwSDawmZU
— Spencer's (@Spencers) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the struggle of almost fainting to get the dust out of Nintendo games just to play it pic.twitter.com/VjARGM0PpE
— Butko Blazejowski (@NajeeGlass) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow Dial-up modem, and its horrible sounds
— Josh Rivera (@Josh1Rivera) July 14, 2015
#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow having to wait a week for your photos to be developed pic.twitter.com/Cd0vpUnuaH
— Sophie (@sophie_gilder) July 14, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.