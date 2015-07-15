34 things #TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow

Sarah Kimmorley
Pikachu from popular kids television show Pokemon. Photo: Getty Images

Remember having to listen to the radio for hours to record your favourite song on cassette, or walking away from the computer after switching on the modem so you didn’t have to hear that piercing dial up tone?

Well, Twitter does.

The hashtag #TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow is currently going bananas on Twitter, with users reminiscing and regaling each other with memories and games that today’s younger generation would find bizarre and obscure.

Get ready to take a trip back in time as we’ve rounded up some of the best for you.

