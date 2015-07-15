34 things #TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow

Pikachu from popular kids television show Pokemon. Photo: Getty Images

Remember having to listen to the radio for hours to record your favourite song on cassette, or walking away from the computer after switching on the modem so you didn’t have to hear that piercing dial up tone?

Well, Twitter does.

The hashtag #TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow is currently going bananas on Twitter, with users reminiscing and regaling each other with memories and games that today’s younger generation would find bizarre and obscure.

Get ready to take a trip back in time as we’ve rounded up some of the best for you.

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow major throwback! You were cool if you had this! pic.twitter.com/qqiF6X6uJI — Sandra Interiano (@isandra24) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow about taking the night off to download a 20MB file from Limewire — Stuart Breadner (@shootbacknews) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the joy of closing your flip phone after a heated argument .. — Jasmin Jackson (@jasminjackson21) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the struggle of picking one of these pic.twitter.com/SOkpf3goQW — Shelby Gideon (@shelbyyyyyyG) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow what it was like growing up with this man in the world pic.twitter.com/aXCce7ckRm — Sammy (@SammyTellem) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow what it's like to Be the Chosen one in class to operate this Bad Boy and feeling like a Boss pic.twitter.com/944JeYTcvV — ALBY (@AlbyPlays) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the stress of losing one and the pencil never working the same pic.twitter.com/yOBCJyDSc5 — Ellen Reacts (@EIIenReacts) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow going 5 days without having to charge your Nokia — Stuart Breadner (@shootbacknews) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the struggle of abc texting, hitting a key 3 times just to get 1 letter pic.twitter.com/FdmqsfC5d9 — (@DavidRobson619) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow how to keep one of these alive pic.twitter.com/Hyl4jqnPTT — Annie Duffy (@DuffDynasty13) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow where the phrase 'rolling the windows down' came from pic.twitter.com/ufVfX47JJ7 — Bliss Jung (@bliss_jung) July 14, 2015

Listening to the radio for hours until a song came on so you could record it with your phone #TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow — Sophie (@sophie_gilder) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the excitement you felt when one of these got rolled into your class pic.twitter.com/fdgP1zX85k — Charlotte-Fede (@chazzFede) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow The Biggest Struggle of the 90s pic.twitter.com/VZQAKpXavm — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow the struggle of almost fainting to get the dust out of Nintendo games just to play it pic.twitter.com/VjARGM0PpE — Butko Blazejowski (@NajeeGlass) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow Dial-up modem, and its horrible sounds — Josh Rivera (@Josh1Rivera) July 14, 2015

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow having to wait a week for your photos to be developed pic.twitter.com/Cd0vpUnuaH — Sophie (@sophie_gilder) July 14, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.