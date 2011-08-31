34 Signs That Point To A Rapidly Shrinking American Middle Class

Do you ever get the feeling that the middle class in America is shrinking? Well, you are not imagining things.
A confluence of very troubling long-term economic trends has created an environment in which the middle class in America is being absolutely shredded.
Today, most American families would be absolutely thrilled if they could live as well as past generations did. The dream of receiving a solid education, getting a good job, owning a beautiful home and enjoying the good things that America has to offer is increasingly becoming out of reach for a growing number of Americans.
The reality is that even though our population has grown, there are less jobs than there used to be. A much higher percentage of the jobs that remain are low income jobs. Millions of middle class American families are desperately trying to hang on as inflation far outpaces the growth of their paychecks. Millions of others have fallen completely out of the middle class and are now totally dependent on the government for survival.
We once had the largest, most vibrant middle class in the history of the world, but now way too much unemployment, way too much inflation, way too much greed and way too much debt are all starting to catch up with us. America is changing, and not for the better.
When most of us were growing up, we understood that there was an unspoken promise that if we got good grades, stayed out of trouble, worked really hard and did everything we were told to do, the system would reward us.
Well, today there are millions of Americans that have done all of those things but don’t have anything to show for it.
As large numbers of hard working people continue to fall out of the middle class, there is a growing sense that “the system” has betrayed us all.
That's full or part-time. This is actually up from 63.3 per cent in December 2009, the lowest national percentage since 1948.
Source: Bloomberg
The majority of us would need to borrow the money if an unexpected $1000 dollar purchase had to be made.
Costs have been rising steadily since 1975, and only the top 5 per cent have enough additional income to keep up.
Source: DailyFinance
That's relative to our gross domestic product during the economic downturn.
Source: Financial Armageddon
In 2000 there were about 72 million middle class jobs in the U.S., and today there are about 65 million middle class jobs.
Source: Zerohedge.com
Obtaining a low wage job is about as hard as getting into an Ivy League: roughly 7 per cent of all those that apply to get into Harvard are accepted.
Source: CBS2Chicago
An average unemployed worker in the U.S. needs an average of 40 weeks -- more than 9 months -- to find a new job.
Source: The Economic Collapse
Compare that to lower wage industries, which account of 49 per cent of job growth and 23 per cent of job losses.
Despite their education, 17 million college graduates are doing jobs that do not even require a college degree
In 1965, only one out of every 50 Americans received Medicaid. Today, it is one out of every 6.
Source: USA Inc.
This is an all-time record -- way up from a 2007 count that put the number of users at 26 million.
Source: CNN Money
Compare that number to the UK and France, where childhood poverty is well under 10 per cent.
Source: AlterNet
