34 past and present Essendon players found guilty of doping, including captain Jobe Watson

Sarah Kimmorley
Essendon fans watch the NAB Challenge match against St Kilda Saints. Photo: Robert Cianflone/ Getty.

The Court of Arbitration of Sport has found 34 past and present Essendon players guilty of anti-doping violations.

The charges will see 12 players currently under contract with the Melbourne club, including captain Jobe Watson, suspended from the 2016 AFL season.

The case relates to the club’s 2012 supplements program.

The verdict overturned the AFL anti-doping tribunal’s ruling which was later appealed by WADA.

It is believed that Essendon players will be able to appeal the verdict through the Swiss Federal Tribunal, as the CAS is located in Switzerland.

Here’s the full statement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

See the statement from Essendon chairman Lindsay Tanner here.



Here’s a breakdown of the players involved.

