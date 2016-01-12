34 past and present Essendon players found guilty of doping, including captain Jobe Watson

Essendon fans watch the NAB Challenge match against St Kilda Saints. Photo: Robert Cianflone/ Getty.

The Court of Arbitration of Sport has found 34 past and present Essendon players guilty of anti-doping violations.

The charges will see 12 players currently under contract with the Melbourne club, including captain Jobe Watson, suspended from the 2016 AFL season.

The case relates to the club’s 2012 supplements program.

The verdict overturned the AFL anti-doping tribunal’s ruling which was later appealed by WADA.

It is believed that Essendon players will be able to appeal the verdict through the Swiss Federal Tribunal, as the CAS is located in Switzerland.

Here’s the full statement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport statement on the #Essendon decision pic.twitter.com/ntAVObDup3 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) January 11, 2016

See the statement from Essendon chairman Lindsay Tanner here.

Statement confirming player suspension from @EssendonFC Chairman Lindsay Tanner #Essendon pic.twitter.com/DxkGsdMS1Q — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) January 11, 2016



‘

Here’s a breakdown of the players involved.

Breakdown of Essendon player bans pic.twitter.com/Ioc1XmkSP3 — Damian McIver (@mciver_d) January 11, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.