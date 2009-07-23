34% Of Consumers Not Buying iPhone 3GS Because Of AT&T, Survey Says

Some 34% of people surveyed by Pricegrabber.com said they would not buy the iPhone 3GS because they didn’t want AT&T as their service provider.

Pricegrabber surveyed 2,411 consumers between June 12 and July 12 to find out why they were postponing their iPhone 3GS purchase, or not buying it at all.

The survey didn’t ask for specific reasons why respondents didn’t want to switch to AT&T. (No doubt AT&T’s highly publicized spotty coverage has played a role.)

But that 34% isn’t too damning on its own: Over the last decade or so, most U.S. wireless subscribers — about two thirds — have already decided they’d rather belong to other carriers.

Meanwhile, 53% of respondents said they were not buying the iPhone 3GS because they were satisfied with their current phones, and 30% said it was too expensive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.