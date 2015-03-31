34 Essendon football players have been cleared in the AFL anti-doping scandal

Getty/Scott Barbour

The AFL anti-doping tribunal has cleared thirty-four past and present Essendon Football Club players of taking a banned substance.

The tribunal’s chairman David Jones said the players were able to prove they had not been given the prohibited substance, thymosin beta 4, during the club’s 2011-12 supplements program.

Half the players involved in the case are still at Essendon.

David Grace QC, who represented most of the players said: “We mounted a very strong defence to the case and the result is here today.”

“No one has read the reasons for the decision. We are still going to be considering that. The players will be playing this week,” he added.

