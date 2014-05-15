Someone Paid $US330,000 To Have Lunch With Tim Cook

Depending on how you look at it, a lunch date with Tim Cook in 2014 is either insanely expensive or a real bargain.

Cook donated a lunch date with himself at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters to help raise fund for Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights. On Tuesday, an anonymous person bid $US330,000 for the pleasure, MacRumors reports. The lunch was valued at $US100,000 and was valid for two people.

Tim Cook promised to spend an hour at that lunch, which would cost the winner $US5,500 per minute to hang with Apple’s CEO.

He also sweetened the deal by throwing in an invite to an upcoming Apple event for the winner(s).

That sounds like a lot of money, and it is, until you compare it to what a mere coffee with Cook reportedly went for in the 2013 auction: a stunning $US610,000, MacRumors reported at the time.

Cook promised to spend 30-60 minutes at that coffee. That’s over $US10,000 a minute if Cook spent the max time allotted.

