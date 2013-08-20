33 Things Every College Student Should Do Before Graduation Day

Peter Jacobs

College is a time of exploration, both inside and outside of the classroom. However, most students only have four years of higher education — and it goes by quicker than you think.

Here is our list of the things every student should do during his or her time in college. Some are easier to seek out than others, but we promise that each of these is an experience worth having.

This bucket list will take students all around their schools, into the depths of the library, and even outside the boundaries of campus. While some of these involve alcohol, it’s no secret that college eventually just becomes an excuse to find different ways and places to drink (and most of us can legally drink by senior year).

So, here is the list what you have to do during your time in college. Feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments below.

Write an article for a campus publication.

Strip down and streak through campus, the library, a classroom, or -- for the truly adventurous -- a board of trustees meeting.

Take a trip off campus and explore your surrounding area.

Take pride in where you go by showing off your school to a prospective student.

Sit in on a class for the semester just because you're interested in the subject matter.

Have a couple of drinks before watching a sports match where you don't know any of the rules.

Indulge your inner glutton and try every item in the dining hall.

At some point, dance on a table just because it's really fun.

Take advantage of the sunshine and spend your day drinking. Repeat at night.

Learn something unique about the history of your school.

Prove your superiority by pulling off a prank at your rival school.

Gain celebrity status by getting a picture of yourself on your school's website.

Force your roommate to find alternative lodgings while you bring someone back to your room for the night.

After you become comfortable on campus, follow a prospective students tour around and see everything in a new light.

